Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Post posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

