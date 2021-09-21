Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Shares Down 7%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 1,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

