Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.40.

PRDSY stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Prada has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

