Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.00. 29,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,861. The company has a market capitalization of $319.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

