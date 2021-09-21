Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Director David Smith Sells 2,000 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

TSE PVG opened at C$12.47 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -67.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

