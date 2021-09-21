Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Director David Smith Sells 2,000 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

TSE PVG opened at C$12.47 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -67.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

