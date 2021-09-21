Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI stock opened at $142.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.