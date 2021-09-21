Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, raised their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

PRI opened at $142.79 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

