Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. 122,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,729. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.