Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

ILMN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,016. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.15 and its 200-day moving average is $439.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,577. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

