Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 1.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

