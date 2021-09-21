Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $356.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,570. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day moving average is $332.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,547,100. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

