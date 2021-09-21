Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 106.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $128.21. 5,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

