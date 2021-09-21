Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock remained flat at $$44.38 on Tuesday. 12,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,889. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

