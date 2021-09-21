Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,702 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $33,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

