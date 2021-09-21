Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,633 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average is $234.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

