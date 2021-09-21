Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.99 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $37,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

