Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Xylem worth $39,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 134,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

