Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,945 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of UFP Industries worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

