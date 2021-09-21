Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,929 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

