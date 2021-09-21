Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Repligen worth $35,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after buying an additional 138,605 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $306.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $311.29.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

