Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 511,202 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.