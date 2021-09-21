Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,346,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,954. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.