Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vaxart worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 18,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $982.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

