Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.12. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,197. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $171.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

