Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 53,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

