Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after buying an additional 1,591,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after buying an additional 1,218,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,880. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

