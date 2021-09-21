Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.80

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 14902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.13.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $57,686,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

