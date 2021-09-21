PRIZM Price Down 3.8% This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $50,471.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,862,104,186 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

