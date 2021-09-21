PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSE PRO opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

