ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 678,323 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

