Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

