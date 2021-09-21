Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PRXM opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Proxim Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS.

