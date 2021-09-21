Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

