PutinCoin Price Down 13% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $486,962.37 and approximately $56.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,029.50 or 1.00083679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00075638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002484 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

