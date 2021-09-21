Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 2%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.89. 1,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 46.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

