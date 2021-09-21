Pyrk Market Capitalization Achieves $47,156.49 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $47,156.49 and $2,681.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 170.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

