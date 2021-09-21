Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Conifer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifer in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

