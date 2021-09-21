Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

