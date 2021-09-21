Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

AKR opened at $20.09 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,500,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.