Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Lowered by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.