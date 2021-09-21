Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

NYSE:PBF opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $18,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.