Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Cut by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

