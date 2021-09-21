Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

VIRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.54 on Monday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.