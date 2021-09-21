Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.53.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$146.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$139.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.