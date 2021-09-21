Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 40.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

