Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS QTGPF opened at $189.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92. Qt Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $168.50 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
About Qt Group Oyj
