Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS QTGPF opened at $189.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92. Qt Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $168.50 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.