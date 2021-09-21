Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.21.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

