Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,745 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.