Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 49.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

