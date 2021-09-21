Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,619 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 232.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

